EEOC Sues Pa. Health System Over Disability Discrimination

By Matt Fair (September 30, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has accused the Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System of discriminating against a group of current and former employees by failing to provide them accommodations when returning from medical leave and forcing them to reapply for their jobs. The EEOC said Geisinger, which operates four hospitals in Northeast Pennsylvania, had run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act by forcing workers to reapply for their positions or for other open jobs after taking periods of medical leave instead of providing them with legally required accommodations for their injuries. The complaint, which was filed in federal court in...

