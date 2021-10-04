High Court Won't Hear Patent Lawyer's Bid To Revive Bias Suit

By Vin Gurrieri (October 4, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned aside a case that hinged on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act covers law firm shareholders, rejecting a Black patent lawyer's bid to revive her race and gender bias suit against intellectual property firm Myers Bigel PA. The justices denied a petition for review filed by patent lawyer Shawna Lemon, who took aim at the Fourth Circuit's January decision that backed the dismissal of her discrimination case against her former firm, Myers Bigel, because she didn't qualify as an "employee" under Title VII. The high court's denial of Lemon's appeal was without comment, as...

