Justices To Review Law Firm's Day-Late Tax Challenge

By Theresa Schliep (September 30, 2021, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will hear an appeal over whether the U.S. Tax Court had the authority to consider a North Dakota law firm's day-late challenge to a tax levy from the Internal Revenue Service. Boechler PC, a law firm in North Dakota, contends that its narrow miss of a deadline to file a tax protest should not deprive the courts of their authority to consider the dispute. (iStock) The justices will review an Eighth Circuit decision that the Tax Court lacked jurisdiction to hear Boechler PC's suit because it filed the challenge one day after the 30-day window...

