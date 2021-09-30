Investment Advisers Deny Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

By Richard Crump (September 30, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- Three investment advisers pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, carrying out an unregulated investment business and money laundering when they appeared at a London court on Thursday. Raheel Mirza, Opeyemi Solaja and Cameron Vickers each denied conspiring to defraud investors between June 2016 and January 2020 by selling investments in binary options, a type of financial product, at Southwark Crown Court, The three men each denied a single charge of breaching the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by carrying out a regulated activity while unauthorized to do so by the Financial Conduct Authority. Vickers and Mirza also pleaded not guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS