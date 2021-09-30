ITC Rules Philip Morris Infringed Reynolds Vaping Patents

By Adam Lidgett (September 30, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has blocked cigarette giant Philip Morris from bringing certain vaping products into the U.S. after finding the company infringed a pair of R.J. Reynolds patents. The ITC said Wednesday that Philip Morris flouted Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents, by importing certain tobacco heating systems and components. But while the ITC said that Philip Morris infringed claims of R.J. Reynolds' U.S. Patent Nos. 9,930,915 and 9,901,123, it also affirmed an administrative law judge's finding that another Reynolds patent, U.S. Patent No. 9,839,238, was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS