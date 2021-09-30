TCA Fund Execs Settle SEC's Fraud Claims For $5.5M

By Sarah Jarvis (September 30, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of the advisory firm TCA Fund Management Group Corp. and its onetime chief portfolio manager on Thursday agreed to pay more than $5.5 million to settle claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they helped artificially inflate the values of various funds. Two orders from the SEC found that TCA founder and former CEO Robert D. Press violated the anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws and that former portfolio manager Donna M. Silverman aided and abetted violations of certain anti-fraud provisions. Without admitting or denying the agency's findings, the pair agreed to the entry of cease-and-desist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS