Trade Court Sets Lead Case In Circuit Board Customs Fight

By Grace Dixon (October 1, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade consolidated a slew of cases challenging the duty rate collected by the federal government on imports of circuit cards used in small aircraft fuel systems, tapping one of Triumph Engine Control Systems LLC's suits to lead the fray. The CIT combined five separate suits leveled by the aircraft parts manufacturer challenging U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's 3.5% duty rate collected on shipments of circuit card assemblies on Thursday, suspending four while the fifth one plays out in front of the trade court. The order came after Judge M. Miller Baker set aside his earlier dismissal...

