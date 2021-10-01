UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (October 1, 2021, 6:34 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the launch of a new Equifax data breach action, victims of Neil Woodford's fund collapse start proceedings and Johnson & Johnson in a dispute over eye laser technology. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services The ECU Group PLC v. UBS AG Currency firm ECU Group PLC filed a derivatives or complex financial products claim on Sept. 28 against UBS. ECU is currently battling HSBC and five other banks — NatWest Markets PLC, Citibank, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs International and Barclays Bank PLC — over claims it was ripped off by traders front-running foreign exchange...

