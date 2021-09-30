BIA Wants Public Input On Justices' Migrant Convict Ruling

By Khorri Atkinson (September 30, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Thursday asked the public to submit amicus briefs regarding a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year requiring immigrants with certain convictions to prove their eligibility for deportation relief, even when their conviction record is incomplete or unclear. The immigration courts' appellate board specifically asked that the amicus briefs address whether the Supreme Court's 5-3 March ruling in Pereida v. Wilkinson authorizes an immigration judge to rely on any document or record covered by the Immigration and Nationality Act when conducting a modified categorical analysis of a noncitizen's removability. The board also inquired whether a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS