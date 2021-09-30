Fed's Powell Says 'No Intention' To Seek US Ban On Crypto

By Jon Hill (September 30, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told House lawmakers on Thursday that he had "no intention" of cracking down on cryptocurrencies with sweeping restrictions like those recently imposed by Chinese authorities. Appearing at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Powell said stablecoins — a type of cryptocurrency that is often asset-backed and designed to have a more stable value — merit prudential regulation, but he dismissed the idea of the U.S. following in China's footsteps with a similar ban or other limits on the use of cryptocurrencies. "No intention to ban them," Powell said. "But stablecoins are like money market funds,...

