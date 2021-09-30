Curaleaf Hit With Suits Over Allegedly THC-Laden CBD

By Katryna Perera (September 30, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- National cannabis company Curaleaf Inc. has been hit with two suits in Oregon federal court by individuals who claim the cannabidiol drops they bought from the company did not carry a warning label about the high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol that were in the product. Jason Crawforth and Kathleen Menard both claim they purchased and consumed "Select CBD Drops" in Oregon at the beginning of September. Those drops were "designed, produced, manufactured, labeled, supplied, inspected, tested, distributed, marketed, advertised and sold" by Curaleaf, according to Crawforth's complaint, which was filed Wednesday in Oregon federal court. Crawforth claims the drops were marked and...

