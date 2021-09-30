Chevron, ARG To Pay $900K Over Fuel Standard Violations

By Clark Mindock (September 30, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Chevron Inc. and American Refining Group Inc. on Thursday agreed to pay a collective nearly $900,000 to settle allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act's fuel quality standards for motor vehicles, increasing pollution with compounds that contribute to smog. The settlements were announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which said the violations date back to at least 2015, when the agency began monitoring Chevron refineries across the country and found the alleged violations. The EPA said ARG's violations were seen by 2017. As a result of the violations, which the EPA said would have led to increased emissions of...

