Biden Admin. Vows To Hold China To Trade Deal Commitments

By Jennifer Doherty (October 4, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced a new "worker-centered" approach to trade with China on Monday, promising to hold the world's second-largest economy to its obligations under last year's Phase One agreement and reopen the tariff exclusion process. In a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced a new round of talks with China as the Biden administration seeks to confront China's non-market trade practices. The strategy is designed to keep pressure on China without further escalating trade tensions, Tai said. "China made commitments that benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, that we must enforce,"...

