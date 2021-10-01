EEOC Says Enviro Co. Denied Black Worker Raise, Fired Him

By Carolina Bolado (October 1, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has hit an environmental remediation company with a discrimination lawsuit alleging the business declined a performance evaluation and a raise to a Black worker in Florida who was ultimately terminated based on his race. In a suit Thursday, the EEOC says it has reasonable cause to believe that Lone Wolf Resources LLC, an environmental remediation and construction services company, discriminated against former rock truck operator Jeremy Singleton based on his race. The EEOC says Lone Wolf co-owner Randy Shoemaker and his son Jarrett Shoemaker, an equipment manager, also lobbed racist insults regularly and instructed supervisors at the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS