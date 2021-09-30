Ex-DOJ Deputy AG Joins Cannabis Group's Advisory Board

By Katryna Perera (September 30, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Jim Cole, a former second-in-command at the U.S. Department of Justice and the author of the eponymous memo that limited federal law enforcement efforts against state-legal marijuana businesses, has joined a new advisory board of the National Cannabis Roundtable. Cole joins the board along with former Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Coppersmith Brockelman lawyer Roopali Desai and a pair of Vanderbilt University law professors, among others. The former federal prosecutor and former senator won't be the only prominent public figures involved in the National Cannabis Roundtable, as former House Speaker John Boehner and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen...

