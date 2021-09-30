Ind. Financial Institution Can't Claim Capital Loss Deduction

By Jaqueline McCool (September 30, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Indiana financial institution failed to provide enough evidence to prove it was eligible to claim a capital loss deduction, the state Department of Revenue ruled. In a letter ruling released Wednesday, the department said that the schedules provided by the taxpayer to the auditor did not provide enough evidence for the taxpayer's deduction to be approved. Therefore, the department said, the institution's financial institution tax liability had been correctly assessed. The ruling was issued July 23. --Editing by Aaron Pelc....

