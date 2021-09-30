Justice Alito Slams 'Sinister' Criticism Of 'Shadow Docket'

By Celeste Bott (September 30, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito offered a full-throated defense of the high court's so-called shadow docket in a speech Thursday, saying the court has not been politicized despite a "sinister and threatening" picture painted by critics and media. Before a packed room at the University of Notre Dame law school, Justice Alito sought to dispel what he called "unprecedented efforts to intimidate the court or damage it as an independent institution." U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito addressed recent criticism of the high court's so-called shadow docket during a speech at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday. (Matt Cashore/University...

