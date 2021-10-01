Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (October 1, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Facebook defended its purchase of Giphy against United Kingdom pressure to undo the deal, the Justice Department challenged a major joint venture between American Airlines and JetBlue, and the European Commission moved to punish Illumina for closing its $8 billion reacquisition of cancer-testing outfit Grail while still under scrutiny. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from September. Support The National Urban League, National Action Network and the National Coalition of Black Civic Participation threw their weight behind Verizon's proposed acquisition of prepaid carrier TracFone, telling the Federal Communications Commission in a letter made public Sept. 27 that the...

