Supreme Court's Return Could Deliver Conservative Windfall

By Jimmy Hoover (October 1, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court returns to the bench Monday for its first in-person arguments since the pandemic began, but the moment feels anything but normal. The courtroom is still closed to the public as the justices consider major cases involving abortion, gun rights and religious freedom under a cloud of scrutiny from lawmakers and activists. The U.S. Supreme Court's new term will begin on Monday, with the first in-person arguments since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The court is positioned to make a seismic shift in the law this term by overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding Second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS