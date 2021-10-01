Pensions Industry Floats Fix For 'Small Pots' Issue

By Martin Croucher (October 1, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- The government should introduce rules that would allow pension providers to automatically consolidate small retirement savings pots, an industry group has recommended. A working group set up by the government said Thursday in an interim report that regulatory change is needed, otherwise Britons could see their retirement savings eroded by administration fees. The Small Pots Cross-Industry Co-ordination Group, made up of the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and the Association of British Insurers, said that approximately 10.5 million pension pots in Britain had less than £1,000 in savings. "Without remedy there are expected to be 27 million small pots by 2030 —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS