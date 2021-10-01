FCA Tells Asset Managers To Protect Clients From Fraud

By Najiyya Budaly (October 1, 2021, 2:48 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has told wealth managers to ensure that they have strong controls in place to prevent their clients from investing money in scams, after finding that investors were losing money to fraud. Debbie Gupta, director of consumer investments supervision at the FCA, said in a letter dated Sep. 16 but published on Thursday, that the regulator is seeing poor practices by asset managers that are being trusted to manage customers' money by investing in unsuitable products or investment scams and conducting market abuse. The letter to chief executives at asset managers said that the sector is facilitating scams, financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS