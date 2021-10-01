FCA Issues Warning Against Trio For £5.9M Pensions Scam

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 1, 2021, 11:10 AM BST) -- The finance watchdog has handed out warnings to two financial advisers and a stockbroker accused of running a pensions scam by encouraging investors to move their money into high-risk, illiquid funds. The advisers earned £5.9 million ($7.9 million) from the scam, the FCA said, adding that it proposed to hand down financial penalties. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority said it has issued a warning to three individuals, who the regulator did not identify, for colluding on a scam in which they pushed savers to move their money into self-invested personal pension schemes, or SIPPs, that in turn invested their money into...

