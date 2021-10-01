Kavanaugh Tests Positive For COVID, Has No Symptoms

By Jimmy Hoover (October 1, 2021, 9:11 AM EDT) -- Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening and will not attend Justice Amy Coney Barrett's investiture Friday, a court spokesperson said. He has been fully vaccinated since January and has no symptoms. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, shown here in February 2019, has tested positive for COVID-19, but has no symptoms, a U.S. Supreme Court spokesperson said Friday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) "On Thursday, per the court's regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine COVID test ahead of Justice Barrett's investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19," Supreme Court Public...

