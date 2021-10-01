Up Next At High Court: State Water Rights, CIA Black Sites

By Jimmy Hoover (October 1, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will begin its October 2021 term Monday with Mississippi's lawsuit accusing Tennessee of stealing millions of dollars worth of water, followed by thorny questions about the Sixth Amendment right to cross-examination and whether the government can shield information about CIA black sites. Monday will mark the court's return to in-person arguments for the first time since the start of the pandemic, although the coronavirus still looms large in the life of the justices. The courtroom will be limited to the justices, attorneys, court staff and a handful of journalists. Interested members of the public must listen to...

