NJ Judiciary To Hold Study On Implicit Bias In Jury Selection

By Nick Muscavage (October 1, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey judiciary will hold a two-day conference to study implicit bias in the jury selection process after the state's Supreme Court found that racial discrimination tainted the jury in a murder case. The conference, announced by the judiciary on Thursday, will be chaired by New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Stuart Rabner and will take place on Nov. 10 and 12. The initiative stems from a July 13 Supreme Court opinion in State v. Andujar on July 13, in which the court for the first time set ground rules for conducting background checks on jurors and found that prosecutors in...

