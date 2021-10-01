GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (October 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Three institutional investors have sued Walmart Inc. over the role its pharmacies allegedly played in creating an opioid epidemic, and the Federal Trade Commission's Rohit Chopra is the new director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau where he is expected to push for more consumer-friendly regulations. These are some stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Stockholders Sue Walmart Execs Over Opioid Damages Three institutional investors filed a derivative suit against Walmart executives and board members on Thursday, alleging the leaders put profits above compliance with federal laws and put the company at risk...

