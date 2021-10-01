Don't Miss It: Latham, Cravath Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (October 1, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham and Cravath. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Latham, Cravath Rep $1.2B Sports-Betting Biz Deal Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Sept. 27 it's buying sports-betting technology business OpenBet for $1.2 billion from Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP-guided Scientific Games Corp. Endeavor said in a statement it's buying OpenBet for $1 billion in cash and $200 million worth of its stock, and that the deal will...

