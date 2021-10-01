UAW Local Seeks Win Over Auto Worker's Bias Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 1, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A United Auto Workers local has sought an early win over claims it failed to properly represent a former factory worker against involuntary medical leave after she was injured on the job and her employer failed to reasonably accommodate her to return to work. Lancaster, Kentucky-based UAW Local 3062 told a Kentucky federal judge Thursday that former factory worker Michelle Saylor has failed to show how Dana Sealing Manufacturing, a manufacturer of gaskets for combustion engines, violated the parties' collective bargaining agreement by failing to accommodate her disability or how the union violated its duty to represent her after she injured...

