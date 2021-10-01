Taxation With Representation: Ropes, Kirkland, Latham

By Jaqueline McCool (October 1, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Merck & Co. will buy Acceleron Pharma Inc, Polestar will go public by merging with Gores Guggenheim Inc., and Blackstone Group is selling the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Merck's $11.5B Acquisition Pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., advised by Covington, plans to buy publicly traded cancer and rare disease biotech Acceleron Pharma Inc., represented by Ropes & Gray, for $11.5 billion, in a deal announced Thursday. The Ropes & Gray team representing Acceleron Pharma Inc. includes tax partner Leo Arnaboldi. The transaction calls for an undisclosed subsidiary of Kenilworth, New Jersey-headquartered Merck to pay $180 per share in cash for Massachusetts-based Acceleron, equivalent...

