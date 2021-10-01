Toomey, SIFMA Say No To New SEC 'Gamification' Regs

By Al Barbarino (October 1, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Financial industry players continued to respond Friday to a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on so-called gamification, with at least one industry group and a prominent politician urging the agency not to implement new rules or regulations to address the controversial tactics used by trading apps. In a letter Thursday, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., firmly opposed any SEC regulation of trading apps in the absence of "predatory" behavior, noting that the agency should not "inappropriately regulate" mobile trading apps or characterize their features as so-called gamification just because they make investing "easy and enjoyable."...

