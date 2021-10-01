Delaware's Richards Layton Hikes 1st-Year Atty Pay

By Emily Lever (October 1, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Richards Layton & Finger LLP has followed the lead of other corporate law firms and given its associates a raise, according to news reports. The Wilmington, Delaware-based firm, one of the largest in the state, lists its starting salary for associates as $190,000 a year on its website. This is up from $175,000 a year previously, according to legal blog Above The Law. The firm could not be reached for comment on Friday. The reported new development at the 150-lawyer firm comes after a spring and summer of associate raises across BigLaw, particularly for the most junior associates. The dominant pay...

