Alpha Latam Gets OK For $140M Stalking Horse Bid In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (October 1, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday approved a nearly $140 million stalking horse bid by a Cerberus Capital Management affiliate for Latin American payday lender Alpha Latam Management's Colombian loan portfolio. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles approved the agreement setting the bid that other contenders at Alpha's Oct. 28 asset auction will have to beat. The green light came after the parties at the remote hearing spent more than an hour negotiating revisions to the contract in response to the judge's objections to provisions that will compensate Cerberus if Alpha breaks the agreement or fails to close the sale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS