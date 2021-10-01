Schumer Tees Up Wash. Court Nomination On Senate Floor

By James Arkin (October 1, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Thursday teed up full Senate action on the nomination of Lauren J. King, President Joe Biden's pick to serve on the District Court for the Western District of Washington. Schumer filed cloture on her nomination Thursday evening, setting the stage for a procedural vote, although that vote is not yet scheduled. King would be the 10th Biden district court nominee confirmed by the Senate if she clears the full chamber, and the 15th overall confirmed federal judge. King, a principal at Foster Garvey PC, was among Biden's third round of judicial nominations in May. She...

