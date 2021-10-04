Philly Archdiocese Settles Ex-Secretary's Pay Bias Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (October 4, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia staved off a trial that was set to begin Tuesday by striking a deal to end a sex discrimination lawsuit from a female former executive secretary who said she was paid her less than her male ex-boss after she took over his duties. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert signed an order Friday dismissing the case with prejudice. According to the docket, the parties had held a settlement conference that day and the trial was set to begin Oct. 5. Karen Egelkamp sued the archdiocese in August 2019, saying it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights...

