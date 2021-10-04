Kaufman Dolowich Buys Up Babchik & Young In Westchester

By Emily Lever (October 4, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP has absorbed White Plains-based competitor Babchik & Young LLP in a continued expansion in Westchester, the firm announced. Kaufman Dolowich is bulking up in its traditional areas of labor and professional liability with the addition of five partners, six other attorneys and four staff from Babchik and also hopes to capture the smaller firm's long-established client base in Westchester and Connecticut. "This is transformative for KDV strategically and professionally," co-managing partner Ivan J. Dolowich said in a statement on Friday. "It solidifies our New York presence with expanded reach in Westchester and Rockland Counties and upstate...

