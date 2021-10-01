DLA Piper Loses Bid To Revisit Key Appraisal Ruling In Del.

By Rose Krebs (October 1, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has lost its bid for the Delaware Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling last month that shareholders' statutory appraisal rights can be contractually waived, with the justices saying in a brief order that the firm's reargument motion was "without merit." In an order entered by Justice Tamika R. Montgomery-Reeves for the full court, the justices rejected DLA Piper's assertion that the ruling should be reconsidered because the court had made a policy determination contrary to long-standing policy set by the state legislature. "The court has carefully considered the motion for reargument filed by the appellants, and it appears that...

