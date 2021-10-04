Lead Compound Analysis Is Making Inroads At USPTO

By William Carroll (October 4, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The lead compound analysis, or LCA, originally a creature of abbreviated new drug application litigation, has more recently found its way into chemical obviousness arguments at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Although less inclined than the courts to disqualify prior art under an LCA, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has nudged the USPTO closer to the courts for claims relating to new molecules. In appropriate cases, patent applicants in ex parte appeals have begun to win reversals with lead compound arguments. As applied in the courts, an LCA diverges from a traditional chemical obviousness analysis at the USPTO.[1] The...

