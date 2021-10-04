FCA Finalizes Rules On Pensions Value Assessments

By Martin Croucher (October 4, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority published rules on Monday that set out how pension governance committees can check whether members of retirement plans are getting the best value for money on their savings. The watchdog said the committees should compare the costs and charges of pension plans, their investment performance and their levels of service with others in the market to ensure that members get the most from their savings. The FCA issued its policy statement more than a year after a consultation closed on the new rules for governance advisory arrangements and independent governance committees — two bodies that typically oversee the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS