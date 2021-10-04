Growing Vacuum In Pensions Advice, Survey Finds

By Martin Croucher (October 4, 2021, 2:34 PM BST) -- The number of financial advisers offering pension services has more than halved in three years because of the rising cost of commercial insurance and the "hostile" attitude of the City watchdog toward transfers, a survey has found. Consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock LLP and insurer Aviva PLC said in a joint report published on Sunday that regulators must act, otherwise Britons approaching retirement will not be able to get quality advice on their savings. The two companies surveyed 213 financial advisers over the summer and found that 54% had stopped offering advice on defined benefit pension transfers since 2018. Of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS