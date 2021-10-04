Crowe Investigated For Audits Of Music Streaming Site

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 4, 2021, 12:56 PM BST) -- The auditing watchdog said on Monday that it has launched an investigation into accounting firm Crowe UK over its audits of music streaming site Akazoo Ltd. The Financial Reporting Council said it is investigating the audits conducted by Crowe UK LLP of the financial statements of Akazoo for 2016, 2017 and 2018 — the three years before the streaming service merged with a special purpose acquisition company in a $469 million deal. The watchdog's conduct committee took the decision to investigate at a meeting on Sept. 14. The audit watchdog did not provide any additional information about the investigation. Akazoo, a music...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS