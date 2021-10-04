EU Watchdog Mulls Reform Of Protection For Retail Investors

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 4, 2021, 12:38 PM BST) -- The European securities watchdog has asked the finance sector for input on a new legislative regime that will govern retail investments with a focus on protecting investors. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Friday that it is seeking responses from financial services companies to the European Union's forthcoming retail investment strategy. The authority has asked for advice on how well the bloc's investment disclosure rules help consumers choose between financial products and what effect the increasing use of technology in retail investments is having on choice. The watchdog said it wants to know whether "consumers can make informed choices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS