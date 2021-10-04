EU Insurers Push For Repeal Of Online Marketing Rulebook

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 4, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- The insurance industry urged European Union policymakers on Monday to repeal the bloc's online marketing rulebook, saying new product-specific legislation has added to the regulatory burden. Insurance Europe said that the European Commission should reform its Directive on the Distance Marketing of Consumer Financial Services, or DMD — a regime designed to protect people buying products such as insurance policies online. The trade group for the sector said that the distance marketing rules, as they apply to insurers, have been rendered obsolete by more recent product-specific legislation. That includes the Insurance Distribution Directive, which regulates how insurance products are sold in the bloc....

