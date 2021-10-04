Firm Accused Of Using 'Heavy Hitters' TM After Deal Expired

By Nathan Hale (October 4, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Washington D.C.-based law firm LawCo USA PLLC has sued a Maryland-based firm for trademark infringement over claims it has continued to use its "Heavy Hitters" mark in advertisements and on social media despite the expiration of a licensing agreement at the end of 2020. LawCo brought claims for federal trademark infringement and for unfair competition and false designation of origin against Gilman & Bedigian LLC in its complaint filed Friday in the Southern District of Florida. "Upon information and belief, after learning of and experiencing the selling power and value of the goodwill, distinction and reputation associated with being a Heavy...

