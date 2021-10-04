Tax Pros Repelled But Not Stunned By Pandora Papers Leaks

By Joseph Boris (October 4, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Reactions to the Pandora Papers, a journalistic probe into how the rich and politically powerful offshore their assets to avoid taxes, poured in Monday as tax observers expressed scorn but not shock over revelations in the 11.9 million leaked documents. For some lawyers and activists, a key point in the massive reporting published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, or ICIJ, was that many of the wealth-hoarding mechanisms described were entirely legal. At the same time, at least nine governments, including some identified as having facilitated some of the reported tax maneuvers, vowed to begin investigations: Australia, Brazil, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS