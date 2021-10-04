Green Group Uses Trade Deal To Challenge Whale Protections

By Grace Dixon (October 4, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- An environmental nonprofit on Monday asked an international authority, created under a treaty that arose out of the former North American Free Trade Agreement, to investigate claims that the U.S. has failed to enforce its own laws to protect an endangered whale species. Oceana Inc. urged the Commission for Environmental Cooperation to look into allegations that the federal government has fallen short of effectively enforcing laws intended to protect the North Atlantic right whale from fishing gear entanglements, boat accidents, climate change, noise pollution and offshore energy exploration. "A factual record will clarify the many ways that the U.S. Government has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS