Justices Won't Review IRS Summons For Firm's Client List

By Amy Lee Rosen (October 4, 2021, 10:39 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review a law firm's challenge to a John Doe summons from the IRS seeking the identities of clients the agency believed may have used the firm's advice to hide income offshore. The U.S. Supreme Court won't review rulings that will allow the Internal Revenue Service to obtain a law firm's client list in an investigation of suspected tax evasion. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) The high court left in place a Fifth Circuit decision allowing the Internal Revenue Service to proceed with a summons to obtain the client list from Taylor Lohmeyer Law Firm PLLC. That decision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS