Del. Chancery's Longest-Serving Judge Tapped For New Term

By Rose Krebs (October 4, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that he will nominate Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster for reappointment to the state's esteemed and nationally important Chancery Court. The vice chancellor, who was a founding partner of the former corporate law firm Abrams & Laster LLP, now Abrams & Bayliss LLP, and also previously served as a director in the corporate law section at Delaware-based Richards Layton & Finger PA, joined the Chancery Court bench in 2009, the governor said in his announcement on Friday. Vice Chancellor Laster is currently the court's long-serving judge. He was nominated to his first 12-year term by Gov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS