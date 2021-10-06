Ex-Duane Morris Atty Launches Cannabis-Focused Boutique

By Katryna Perera (October 6, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Corporate and securities attorney David Feldman, a former partner with Duane Morris LLP who helped pioneer alternatives to traditional initial public offerings such as reverse mergers and direct listings in the 2000s, has started his own law firm that will focus on matters within the cannabis and psychedelics industry. The new firm, Feldman Legal Advisors PLLC, is based in New York and will focus on business and transactional matters, according to a statement. Feldman began focusing on cannabis and psychedelics in 2013 and spent four years at Duane Morris LLP from 2015 to 2019 helping build its cannabis practice. Prior to...

