Calif. Federal Court Posts Vax Mandate For Workers, Judges

By Melissa Angell (October 4, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California became the latest court venue on Friday to adopt COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its employees and volunteers. Chief District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez wrote in a two-page order that the court would adopt the new policy "to protect public health and safety." The policy, which went into effect on Friday, received a unanimous vote from the court's executive committee. "The United States District Court for the Central District of California is committed to ensuring that it is doing its part to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS