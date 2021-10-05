McGlinchey Adds Ex-Dentons White Collar Vet In Birmingham

By Adrian Cruz (October 5, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC announced that it added a former assistant U.S. attorney as a Birmingham, Alabama-based member in its government and internal investigations team. James R. Sturdivant joined McGlinchey last Friday after having spent the past 16 years with Dentons Sirote PC and predecessor firm Sirote & Permutt PC. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to join McGlinchey because of his personal relationships with a number of its attorneys, which helped develop his interest in the firm and its government investigations practice. "We had some discussions and through those contacts and friendships, I was able to learn more about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS